Breaking UPDATE: 19 people dead after...

Breaking UPDATE: 19 people dead after terrorist incident at Manchester Arena

11 hrs ago

Nineteen people have died and around 50 injured in an explosion, which is being treated as a terrorist incident, at Manchester Arena, police said. He gave an emergency number for those who are concerned about loved ones or anyone who may have been in the area - 0161 856 9400.

Chicago, IL

