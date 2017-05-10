Breaking Dudley man charged after bod...

Breaking Dudley man charged after body of teenager found in Brierley Hill

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Halesowennews.co.uk

A DUDLEY man has been charged in connection with the death of a teenage girl after her body was found in Brierley Hill on Thursday . Following Crown Prosecution Service consideration of the case at this early stage, Ashley Foster, 24, of Highgate Road, was charged on Sunday with preventing a burial and will appear before Dudley Magistrates today .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Halesowennews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rare 500-year-old letter reveals secrets of Nor... Sat history 1
News New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09) Sat Spillover comes here 34
News Aylesbury in the 1970s - 'The coming of space a... May 3 iPads expensive 4... 1
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) May 3 Swedenforever of ... 22
News Four teenagers quizzed in murder probe after ma... May 1 discocrisco 1
News In Britain, between a rock and a hard place Apr 30 Advents 1
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Apr 26 truth 75
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,985 • Total comments across all topics: 280,861,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC