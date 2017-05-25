Bomb disposal team deployed to terrac...

Bomb disposal team deployed to terraced house in Wigan

A bomb disposal team was deployed to a property being searched in Wigan following an arrest linked to the Manchester attack. Police are continuing to guard the terraced house in Springfield Street, which was evacuated on Thursday evening after the discovery of "potentially suspicious items".

