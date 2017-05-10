Bloody rude' Juncker could force UK t...

Bloody rude' Juncker could force UK to quit Brexit talks, claims Farage

Leigh Journal

Nigel Farage has warned Jean-Claude Juncker his "bloody rude" behaviour and attempt to "bully the Brits" could force Britain to walk away from Brexit talks within months. The former Ukip leader said the EU needs to make "grown-up, reasonable" demands or face the prospect of the UK withdrawing from the negotiations by the end of the year.

Chicago, IL

