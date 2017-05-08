Beatles terror group Briton' Aine Dav...

Beatles terror group Briton' Aine Davis jailed in Turkey

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Hereford Times

A Briton suspected of having been part of an Islamist terror group dubbed "The Beatles" has been jailed in Turkey. London-born Aine Davis left the UK in 2013 to fight in Syria, and was arrested in Turkey two years later.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hereford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bucks Business Awards finalists unveiled ahead ... 1 hr Sad goings on 1
News Some names Trump might consider in picking a ne... 4 hr CodeTalker 4
News Royal relationship: Meghan Markle at Prince Har... 14 hr RUN HARRY 1
News Charity to show Nazi concentration camp documen... Tue Fundiementally ill 1
News Rare 500-year-old letter reveals secrets of Nor... May 6 history 1
News New highway an option to handle growth (Sep '09) May 6 Spillover comes here 34
News Aylesbury in the 1970s - 'The coming of space a... May 3 iPads expensive 4... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,229 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC