Ariana Grande Suspends World Tour, Cancels Some Euro Stops

Ariana Grande performs on stage at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 18, 2014. Ariana Grande suspended her Dangerous Woman world tour and canceled several European shows Wednesday due to the deadly bombing at her concert in Manchester, England.

Chicago, IL

