After Manchester attack, Aerosmith still on European tour
Aerosmith's Joe Perry says the band's European dates will not be canceled in the wake of Monday's deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Perry says that the band "doesn't want to live like that" and "the fans don't want to live like that."
