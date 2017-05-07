100 years later, Toronto genealogists...

100 years later, Toronto genealogists help soldier's family find his burial site

After a search that spanned nearly a century, genealogists in Toronto have helped a Scottish family track down the unmarked grave of a relative who died after serving in the First World War. Ian Hector Steven's family knew that he emigrated to Canada from Glasgow in the early 20th century and had married.

