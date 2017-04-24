Woman shot and four arrested during anti-terror raid
A woman in her twenties has been shot by police and four people arrested during terror raids in London and Kent. The injured suspect is being held under police guard after being rushed to hospital in a serious condition following the swoop at a north London address.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Knutsford Guardian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|Wed
|truth
|75
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Apr 25
|Lottery Traitors
|21
|Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award...
|Apr 23
|Humanspirit
|1
|Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country
|Apr 21
|not-Free
|1
|John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ...
|Apr 21
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ...
|Apr 21
|Parden Pard
|13
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr 17
|Smoothass
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC