Woman left blind in one eye after nightclub acid attack

A 22-year-old woman who was caught up in a nightclub acid attack has been left blind in one eye, police said. A total of 20 people were hurt following the attack, after a corrosive liquid was sprayed during an argument at Mangle in Dalston, east London, in the early hours of Monday.

Chicago, IL

