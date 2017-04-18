Woman left blind in one eye after nightclub acid attack
A 22-year-old woman who was caught up in a nightclub acid attack has been left blind in one eye, police said. A total of 20 people were hurt following the attack, after a corrosive liquid was sprayed during an argument at Mangle in Dalston, east London, in the early hours of Monday.
