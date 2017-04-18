William admits struggle to find birth...

William admits struggle to find birthday present for Queen

16 hrs ago Read more: York Press

The Duke of Cambridge has admitted it is hard to find a present for his grandmother the Queen who has celebrated her 91st birthday with a day at the races. William joked that gifts made by his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were well received as they were handmade, during a BBC Radio 1 interview.

Chicago, IL

