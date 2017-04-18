William admits struggle to find birthday present for Queen
The Duke of Cambridge has admitted it is hard to find a present for his grandmother the Queen who has celebrated her 91st birthday with a day at the races. William joked that gifts made by his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were well received as they were handmade, during a BBC Radio 1 interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country
|17 hr
|not-Free
|1
|John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ...
|18 hr
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ...
|19 hr
|Parden Pard
|13
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr 17
|Smoothass
|4
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|Apr 15
|Wildchild
|9
|Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|28
|'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d...
|Apr 13
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC