Why this Puerto Rican chef is bringin...

Why this Puerto Rican chef is bringing his famous NYC mofongo to San Juan

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

"I'm a bit of a frustrated artist," Manolo Lopez tells me, his English accent touched with a surfer's lilt. We're on a walk through his new home of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, and he's bringing me to one of his favorite spots, where the ocean meets a cemetery filled with bright-white headstones.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... 6 hr Smoothass 4
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... Sat Wildchild 9
News Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 28
News 'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d... Apr 13 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 7
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) Apr 13 Memory cancer 57
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
News Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK Apr 9 wichita-rick 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,143 • Total comments across all topics: 280,356,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC