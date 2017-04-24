Whitehall knife terror suspect named
It is thought the 27-year-old is a British national who was born overseas and went to school in Tottenham, north London. He remains in custody, having been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Terrorism Act and possession of offensive weapons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cotswold Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|Wed
|truth
|75
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Apr 25
|Lottery Traitors
|21
|Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award...
|Apr 23
|Humanspirit
|1
|Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country
|Apr 21
|not-Free
|1
|John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ...
|Apr 21
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ...
|Apr 21
|Parden Pard
|13
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr 17
|Smoothass
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC