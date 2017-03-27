Water way to go. Roads could be built all across the Bishop's Meadow if the Wye is re-routed.
The results of the consultation to reroute the River Wye through the Golden Valley to solve Hereford's chronic traffic problems are in! And they show that the whole idea was an elaborate hoax dreamed up by a mischievous reporter hidden away on Holmer Road. So it is that the only rerouting in the city of recent memory is the failed Widemarsh Street experiment - and that's the way we would like it to remain.
