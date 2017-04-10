Warning to holidaymakers as Easter traffic set to peak
Easter traffic is expected to peak on Thursday as leisure travellers battle for space on the roads with regular commuters. Transport information supplier Inrix warned that the worst time to travel will be between 4pm and 6pm, when traffic is predicted to be 28% above typical levels for that period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wirral Globe.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d...
|5 hr
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|7
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|7 hr
|too much
|2
|UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14)
|9 hr
|Memory cancer
|57
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Wed
|okimar
|3
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Apr 9
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK
|Apr 9
|wichita-rick
|10
|Judge: New York City can destroy documents
|Apr 7
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC