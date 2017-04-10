Waitrose to launch first 'Supper Club...

Waitrose to launch first 'Supper Club' in Sussex

For eight evenings throughout the next couple of months customers will be able to feast in the brand new building, as the cafe is converted into a premier dining experience offering a three course meal with music and ambient lighting. The meal, including drinks and nibbles, will cost 35 and will created by chefs from the company's cookery schools.

