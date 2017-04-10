VIDEO: Flying Scotsman's Easter stay at Bluebell Railway
Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Bumper crowds turned out for the first appearance of the famous Flying Scotsman locomotive today during its Easter stay at the Bluebell Railway. The Railway, with its line from Sheffield Park to East Grinstead, is just one of a small number of venues hosting the historic locomotive this year.
