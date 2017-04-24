VIDEO: Bus station now re-opened after coach bursts into flames
At 4.14pm firefighters were called to the depot in Oxford after an Oxford Bus Company coach burst into flames. The 'substantial' fire involved the engine bay and rear section of the coach, one of OBC's 'airline' services between Oxford and Healthrow and Gatwich Airports.
