Video: As roller coaster speeds along, rider struck by bird

While riding the Red Force roller coaster at Ferrari Land Amusement Park in Tarragona, Spain, a rider in the front row has one hand in the air and appears to be enjoying the high-velocity ride on the tallest and fastest roller coaster in Europe. Then, an unwitting bird flies by and smacks him in the face.

