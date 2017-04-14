Video: As roller coaster speeds along, rider struck by bird
While riding the Red Force roller coaster at Ferrari Land Amusement Park in Tarragona, Spain, a rider in the front row has one hand in the air and appears to be enjoying the high-velocity ride on the tallest and fastest roller coaster in Europe. Then, an unwitting bird flies by and smacks him in the face.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|10 hr
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK
|Sun
|wichita-rick
|10
|Judge: New York City can destroy documents
|Fri
|Wildchild
|1
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Obama scraps Putin talks (Aug '13)
|Apr 6
|SurrenderCONS
|9
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|Apr 6
|slick willie expl...
|126
|Omidyar charity gives $100 million to boost jou...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC