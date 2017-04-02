United Kingdom police release six arrested over London terror attack
Masood, who was born in Kent as Adrian Elms and known as Adrian Ajao following his mother's marriage, was shot dead by police after murdering four people in a terror attack outside the Houses of Parliament. Meanwhile police are appealing for information as they try to establish whether Khalid Masood acted alone or was directed by others.
