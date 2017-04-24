Ukip's James Carver quits over planne...

Ukip's James Carver quits over planned burka ban

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Borehamwood and Elstree Times

Ukip's foreign affairs spokesman has quit his post in protest at leader Paul Nuttall's plans to ban the burka. Mr Nuttall has sparked widespread controversy with his proposal to outlaw the full-face veil worn by some Muslim women, as well as banning sharia law and forcing girls at risk of female genital mutilation to face regular medical checks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Borehamwood and Elstree Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) 7 hr Lottery Traitors 21
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... Sun Humanspirit 1
News Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country Apr 21 not-Free 1
News John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ... Apr 21 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ... Apr 21 Parden Pard 13
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Apr 17 Smoothass 4
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... Apr 15 Wildchild 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,555,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC