Ukip's James Carver quits over planned burka ban
Ukip's foreign affairs spokesman has quit his post in protest at leader Paul Nuttall's plans to ban the burka. Mr Nuttall has sparked widespread controversy with his proposal to outlaw the full-face veil worn by some Muslim women, as well as banning sharia law and forcing girls at risk of female genital mutilation to face regular medical checks.
