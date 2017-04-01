UK police appeal for info in hate cri...

UK police appeal for info in hate crime attack on youth

UK detectives appealed Saturday for information and witnesses who might have seen a group of youths attack a teenage asylum-seeker in the London borough of Croydon. The attack left the 17-year-old Iranian Kurd in serious but stable condition in a London hospital.

