Uber plans to take ride-sharing off the ground

AUGUST 03: The Uber home page is displayed on an iPhone next to the company logo on a computer screen on August 3, 2016 in London, England. The Uber Elevate Summit is offering information and working to bring awareness to the benefits of flying taxis, with car manufacturers, lawmakers and venture capitalists presenting research and preliminary plans for how to get the next phase of Uber off the ground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.