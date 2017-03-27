Two pitbull-type dogs shot dead after...

Two pitbull-type dogs shot dead after man and woman bitten

Armed police have shot dead two pitbull-type dogs after a man and woman were bitten and another dog was seriously injured. Police were called to Queen's Park in Chorley New Road, Bolton, at 10.20am on Sunday after reports that six dogs were dangerously out of control.

