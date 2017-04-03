Two men charged with murder of 21-yea...

Two men charged with murder of 21-year-old Sam Caulfield

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Midsussex Today

Sam, 21, from Mayfield, Crawley, sustained a single stab wound to the abdomen at a property in Spencers Road at around 3am on Saturday June 18, police said. John Mitchell, 21, unemployed, of Mowbray Drive, Crawley and Macauley Lawless, 21, unemployed, of Ifield Road, Crawley, answered bail earlier today and were charged with his murder, police confirmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Midsussex Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK 4 hr wichita-rick 7
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... 9 hr Nunez the dingleb... 6
News Obama scraps Putin talks (Aug '13) 15 hr SurrenderCONS 9
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 21 hr slick willie expl... 126
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Wed BlunderCONS 50
News Omidyar charity gives $100 million to boost jou... Wed USA Today 1
News Bo Dietl To Mayor De Blasio: 'Send the MS-13 Ga... Apr 2 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,601 • Total comments across all topics: 280,111,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC