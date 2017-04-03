Two men charged with murder of 21-year-old Sam Caulfield

Sam, 21, from Mayfield, Crawley, sustained a single stab wound to the abdomen at a property in Spencers Road at around 3am on Saturday June 18, police said. John Mitchell, 21, unemployed, of Mowbray Drive, Crawley and Macauley Lawless, 21, unemployed, of Ifield Road, Crawley, answered bail earlier today and were charged with his murder, police confirmed.

