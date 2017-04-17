Two fraudsters may lose home

A CORRUPT couple who plundered tens of thousand of pounds from work face losing their home as the authorities try to claw back their ill-gotten gains. David and Sarah Sebugulu were ordered to hand over more than A 125,00 between them under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Chicago, IL

