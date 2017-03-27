Trump, big and brash like his hometow...

Trump, big and brash like his hometown, now avoids NYC

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

In this Nov. 29, 2016, file photo, morning traffic on Fifth Avenue passes Trump Tower, in New York. For decades, President Donald Trump's identity was interwoven with his hometown of New York City: big, brash and dedicated to making money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 4 hr Jim-ca 79
News A growing debate: Is vaping hazardous? U.S. hea... 18 hr Say What 3
News Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man... Mar 27 kornadnez 1
News 33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi... Mar 27 Mullahing It Over 2
News Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer... Mar 27 West Coast Alert 1
News 7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim... Mar 26 Parden Pard 1
News Lincoln passageway still a hotbed for drug taki... Mar 23 Fred Mertz 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,705 • Total comments across all topics: 279,987,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC