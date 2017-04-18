Tributes paid to 'beautiful, selfless and loving' daughter and sister killed in car crash

The family of a woman killed in a car crash last weekend have paid tribute to a "beautiful, selfless and loving" daughter and sister. Amelia Jayne Szelewski, 25, died after the crash on the southbound carriageway of the A1 between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City on Sunday, April 16. She had been travelling back from a weekend away in Lincolnshire with her boyfriend Chris Burke, aged 35, and younger sister Celia, where they had enjoyed a break with her two elder sisters and a group of friends.

