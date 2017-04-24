'They were my best friends': Heartbroken neighbour pays tribute to fire victims
A heartbroken neighbour has paid tribute to an elderly couple who died in a house fire in Holmer Green in the early hours of this morning, saying they were her best friends. Emergency services were called out to reports of a fire on the first floor of a two-storey, end-of-terrace house in Skimmers Close at around 4am today .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award...
|Sun
|Humanspirit
|1
|Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country
|Apr 21
|not-Free
|1
|John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ...
|Apr 21
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ...
|Apr 21
|Parden Pard
|13
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr 17
|Smoothass
|4
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|Apr 15
|Wildchild
|9
|Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08)
|Apr 14
|Im Dying
|28
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC