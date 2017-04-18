Theresa May vows Tories will keep 0.7% foreign aid spending after election win
Theresa May has said she will maintain Britain's commitment to spending 0.7% of national income on foreign aid if the Conservatives win the general election. The Prime Minister said the pledge "remains and will remain" and that she is proud of the work the UK is doing abroad, for example in helping to tackle the Ebola crisis in Africa or supporting Syrian refugees.
