Theresa May stuns Westminster by call...

Theresa May stuns Westminster by calling surprise general election

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Evening Times

Explaining her change of heart on an early election, Mrs May said: "I have concluded the only way to guarantee certainty and security for years ahead is to hold this election." She concluded by saying it was "with reluctance" that she reached her decision but added: "It is with strong conviction that I believe it is necessary to secure a strong and stable leadership this country needs."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Mon Smoothass 4
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... Apr 15 Wildchild 9
News Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 28
News 'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d... Apr 13 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 7
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) Apr 13 Memory cancer 57
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
News Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK Apr 9 wichita-rick 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,647 • Total comments across all topics: 280,393,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC