Theresa May hoping for - deep and special' deal with EU as she meets Donald Tusk
Mr Tusk, a key Brussels power-broker, said the top level meeting was intended to discuss the way ahead for UK withdrawal from the European Union. It is the Prime Minister's first summit with a senior EU figure since she formally triggered two years of exit talks by invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty last week.
