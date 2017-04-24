Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn go head-to-head at final PMQs before election
Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn will square off at Prime Minister's Questions for the last time before the General Election and possibly ever. The Prime Minister and Labour leader are expected to use the final House of Commons set-piece before the June 8 poll to push their main campaign messages.
