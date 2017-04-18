'There's only so far you can push sta...

'There's only so far you can push staff before they reach breaking point'

School staff from all over West Sussex have opened up about the damage being caused by the ongoing financial crisis. The results of a survey conducted by Unison made for grim reading, with issues revealed including GCSE classes being taught by unqualified support staff, stress levels soaring, and teachers openly discussing leaving the profession.

Chicago, IL

