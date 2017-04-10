The Crown set to reign with five nominations for TV Bafta awards
Historical drama The Crown has dominated this year's TV Bafta nominations after securing five nods, including best actress and best drama series. Claire Foy is tipped for her portrayal of the younger Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix show's first season, while Jared Harris, John Lithgow and Vanessa Kirby are featured in the line-up for best supporting actors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w...
|Sun
|Rubios Frijoles
|8
|Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK
|Apr 9
|wichita-rick
|10
|Judge: New York City can destroy documents
|Apr 7
|Wildchild
|1
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Obama scraps Putin talks (Aug '13)
|Apr 6
|SurrenderCONS
|9
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|Apr 6
|slick willie expl...
|126
|Omidyar charity gives $100 million to boost jou...
|Apr 5
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC