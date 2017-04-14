Temperatures expected to return to no...

Temperatures expected to return to normal after sizzling Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stroudnewsand Journal

Sunseekers flocked to the beaches and parks as the temperature topped 25C in Cambridge, and rose to at least 20C in many parts of England and Wales. It is now the warmest day of the year so far with 22.6 A C at Kew Gardens! Temperatures will continue to rise, so we will keep you posted pic.twitter.com/sHYCyiNzlu The summer-like weather saw the fire service called out to help an elderly woman who had to be cut free after becoming trapped in a sun lounger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stroudnewsand Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... 6 hr Rubios Frijoles 8
News Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK Sun wichita-rick 10
News Judge: New York City can destroy documents Fri Wildchild 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Obama scraps Putin talks (Aug '13) Apr 6 SurrenderCONS 9
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... Apr 6 slick willie expl... 126
News Omidyar charity gives $100 million to boost jou... Apr 5 USA Today 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,491 • Total comments across all topics: 280,182,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC