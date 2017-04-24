Teenager tells court she 'thought she...

Teenager tells court she 'thought she was dead' after being choked during alleged sex attack

A 15-YEAR-OLD who was dragged into bushes and choked during a random sex attack "thought she was dead", a court heard. Saulius Zilinskas, 41, of Great Oxcroft, Laindon, is accused of carrying out two attempted rapes and a sexual assault in Laindon on February 21, 2015.

