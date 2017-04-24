Teenager tells court she 'thought she was dead' after being choked during alleged sex attack
A 15-YEAR-OLD who was dragged into bushes and choked during a random sex attack "thought she was dead", a court heard. Saulius Zilinskas, 41, of Great Oxcroft, Laindon, is accused of carrying out two attempted rapes and a sexual assault in Laindon on February 21, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Halstead Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Tue
|Lottery Traitors
|21
|Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award...
|Sun
|Humanspirit
|1
|Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country
|Apr 21
|not-Free
|1
|John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ...
|Apr 21
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ...
|Apr 21
|Parden Pard
|13
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr 17
|Smoothass
|4
|New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci...
|Apr 15
|Wildchild
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC