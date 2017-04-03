Talks to restore powersharing government in Northern Ireland resume
Stormont parties missed last week's deadline for forming an executive after negotiations broke down and Sinn Fein said it would not nominate a deputy first minister. Political leaders were subsequently invited by Secretary of State James Brokenshire to participate in a fresh round of talks in a bid to break the deadlock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cotswold Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|1 hr
|Churchlady
|103
|Bo Dietl To Mayor De Blasio: 'Send the MS-13 Ga...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|A growing debate: Is vaping hazardous? U.S. hea...
|Apr 1
|Say What
|3
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|Mar 27
|kornadnez
|1
|33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi...
|Mar 27
|Mullahing It Over
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim...
|Mar 26
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC