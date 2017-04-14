Student accused of sex attacks at Dow...

Student accused of sex attacks at Download Festival CRIES as he is found not guilty

Read more: Burton Mail

A student accused of sexually assaulting two women at Download Festival wept in court with relief after being found not guilty. Gregory Elsom denied sexually touching one woman over her clothing and pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting another female inside a tent at the festival held at Donnington Park, claiming that it was consensual.

Chicago, IL

