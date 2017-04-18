Spanish royal visit to UK to shift du...

Spanish royal visit to UK to shift due to early election

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The Spanish royal visit to Britain will likely be rescheduled as a result of Britain's early election on June 8. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain were to visit London and stay at Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth II from June 6-8. But Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis said Thursday that Spain didn't deem it appropriate to continue with the state visit at a time when British officials will be campaigning and parliament will be dissolved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ... 21 hr andet1987 10
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Apr 17 Smoothass 4
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... Apr 15 Wildchild 9
News Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 28
News 'Charging Bull' sculptor says 'Fearless Girl' d... Apr 13 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 7
News UK party leaders promise Scotland new powers (Sep '14) Apr 13 Memory cancer 57
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... Apr 9 Rubios Frijoles 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,316 • Total comments across all topics: 280,447,068

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC