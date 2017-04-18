Spanish royal visit to UK to shift due to early election
The Spanish royal visit to Britain will likely be rescheduled as a result of Britain's early election on June 8. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain were to visit London and stay at Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth II from June 6-8. But Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis said Thursday that Spain didn't deem it appropriate to continue with the state visit at a time when British officials will be campaigning and parliament will be dissolved.
