Somerset Day - celebration of the county's talent
The event at Temple Methodist Church, on Thursday, May 11, from 5.30pm to 8.30pm, will feature an awards ceremony for an artwork and logo competition and entertainment from young musicians. Guest speakers are national para archery star Joanna Frith, Great British Bake Off contestant Val Stones, Taunton Deane MP Rebecca Pow and the Duke of Somerset, patron of Somerset Day.
