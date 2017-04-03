Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK
The film screened at a single theater, Reel Cinema in Burnley, England, and according to the cross-platform measurement company ComScore, raked in 7, or about $8.70. "Man Down" was also released on demand at the same time and will be out on DVD and Blu-ray next month.
