Seven men charged with child rape offences after county-wide operation
SEVEN men have been charged for rape offences as part of a child sexual exploitation [CSE] police operation across the county. The arrests on Thursday were carried out as part of Operation Nautical, an investigation by Thames Valley Police into non-recent CSE in Oxfordshire.
