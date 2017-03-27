Seven men charged with child rape off...

Seven men charged with child rape offences after county-wide operation

SEVEN men have been charged for rape offences as part of a child sexual exploitation [CSE] police operation across the county. The arrests on Thursday were carried out as part of Operation Nautical, an investigation by Thames Valley Police into non-recent CSE in Oxfordshire.

Chicago, IL

