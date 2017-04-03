Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, ...

Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she would meet him

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon listens after addressing a United Nations conference, Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at U.N. headquarters. Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon listens after addressing a United Nations conference, Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at U.N. headquarters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama scraps Putin talks (Aug '13) 37 min ILLEGAL A-HOLE 7
News Scotland's minister, a Trump critic, says she w... 51 min Trump your President 4
News Shia LaBeouf film sells one ticket in UK 2 hr Spotted Girl 1
News The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ... 5 hr slick willie expl... 126
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) 20 hr BlunderCONS 50
News Omidyar charity gives $100 million to boost jou... Wed USA Today 1
News Bo Dietl To Mayor De Blasio: 'Send the MS-13 Ga... Apr 2 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,172 • Total comments across all topics: 280,094,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC