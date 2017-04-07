Romanian Tourist Hurt in London Attac...

Romanian Tourist Hurt in London Attack Has Died

Read more: News Max

A 31-year-old Romanian tourist who was knocked into the River Thames from Westminster Bridge during an attack on Britain's Houses of Parliament more than two weeks ago has died, London police said Friday. Andreea Cristea was rescued from the cold river after the attack, in which British attacker Khalid Masood drove a rented SUV into pedestrians on the bridge and then fatally stabbed an unarmed police officer outside Parliament.

Chicago, IL

