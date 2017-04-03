Renaissance Man' Charles hails UK's -...

Renaissance Man' Charles hails UK's - firmly embedded' relationship with Italy

Read more: Somerset County Gazette

The Prince of Wales has spoken of the enduring bonds between the UK and Italy less than a week after Theresa May triggered the start of the nation's withdrawal from the European Union. Charles praised the "partnership" that has benefited the economies and societies of both countries during an address to a gala dinner in Florence that saw him receive the Renaissance Man of the Year award.

