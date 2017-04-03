Renaissance Man' Charles hails UK's - firmly embedded' relationship with Italy
The Prince of Wales has spoken of the enduring bonds between the UK and Italy less than a week after Theresa May triggered the start of the nation's withdrawal from the European Union. Charles praised the "partnership" that has benefited the economies and societies of both countries during an address to a gala dinner in Florence that saw him receive the Renaissance Man of the Year award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Who's Roger Daltrey slams Hillary Clinton: ...
|1 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|105
|Bo Dietl To Mayor De Blasio: 'Send the MS-13 Ga...
|Sun
|tomin cali
|1
|A growing debate: Is vaping hazardous? U.S. hea...
|Apr 1
|Say What
|3
|Archaeologists Reconstruct Face of Medieval Man...
|Mar 27
|kornadnez
|1
|33 is the magic number - the age when Brits thi...
|Mar 27
|Mullahing It Over
|2
|Dropkick Murphys and Rancid set for July concer...
|Mar 27
|West Coast Alert
|1
|7 weird and wonderful things to eat in the Grim...
|Mar 26
|Parden Pard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC