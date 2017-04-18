Prime Minister Theresa May gets Gener...

Prime Minister Theresa May gets General Election campaigning underway in Dudley

15 hrs ago Read more: Halesowennews.co.uk

PRIME Minister Theresa May was out pounding the streets and rallying the troops in Dudley this morning as the General Election campaign got under way in earnest. Seeking a strong mandate for Brexit negotiations - the PM made her first visit of the campaign a stop off in the Leave heartland in the Black Country.

Chicago, IL

