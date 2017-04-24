Primary school shut for second day af...

Primary school shut for second day after travellers set up camp nearby

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

The headteacher and governors at Camp Hill Primary in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, said rubbish had been thrown on to the school site, posing a safety risk, after travellers set up camp during the Easter break. Soiled nappies were spotted among piles of litter on the site, and there was evidence travellers had scaled fences to get on to school property, according to one governor who visited on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... Sun Humanspirit 1
News Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country Apr 21 not-Free 1
News John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ... Apr 21 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ... Apr 21 Parden Pard 13
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Apr 17 Smoothass 4
News New York to provide lawyers for immigrants faci... Apr 15 Wildchild 9
News Readers share what it means to be American (Oct '08) Apr 14 Im Dying 28
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,813 • Total comments across all topics: 280,548,085

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC