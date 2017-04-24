Posh public bathroom pops up in NYC with fresh flowers, art
In a park amid New York City skyscrapers, a gem has emerged: a posh public bathroom that cost nearly $300,000. The free-of-charge facility was inspired by visits to the city's priciest hotels.
