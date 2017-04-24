Posh public bathroom pops up in NYC w...

Posh public bathroom pops up in NYC with fresh flowers, art

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

In a park amid New York City skyscrapers, a gem has emerged: a posh public bathroom that cost nearly $300,000. The free-of-charge facility was inspired by visits to the city's priciest hotels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14) Wed truth 75
News Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15) Apr 25 Lottery Traitors 21
News Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award... Apr 23 Humanspirit 1
News Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country Apr 21 not-Free 1
News John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ... Apr 21 Oh No You Di-nt 1
News Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ... Apr 21 Parden Pard 13
News 6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le... Apr 17 Smoothass 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,908 • Total comments across all topics: 280,612,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC