Police probe whether man died after taking Spice
The man was found unresponsive in Taunton, Somerset, and subsequently died. Six other people exhibited symptoms but did not attend hospital for treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rev. Al Sharpton demands justice for Eric Garne... (Jul '14)
|Wed
|truth
|75
|Bush says Trump 'is not the conservative he cla... (Sep '15)
|Apr 25
|Lottery Traitors
|21
|Carmarthenshire medics win top honours at award...
|Apr 23
|Humanspirit
|1
|Court Results: Round-up of cases from 1066 Country
|Apr 21
|not-Free
|1
|John Boyega at odds with Samuel L Jackson over ...
|Apr 21
|Oh No You Di-nt
|1
|Angry chihuahua who is 'seriously anti-police' ...
|Apr 21
|Parden Pard
|13
|6 Things Michelle Obama's Already Done Since Le...
|Apr 17
|Smoothass
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC